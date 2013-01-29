(Adds CEO, CFO comments)
Jan 28 Software maker VMware Inc plans
to cut about 7 percent of its workforce as part of a
restructuring, and it gave a cautious outlook for 2013 due to a
decline in U.S. federal government spending and the likelihood
of more tough economic times in Europe.
The company's shares fell 14.6 percent in after-hours
trading.
VMware Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said on a call with
analysts on Monday that the company would focus on its most
popular products and would scale back in some areas of the
business while putting more emphasis on certain geographies,
product groups and operations.
Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Chadwick said that strategy
included shifting some people to new roles as well as cutting
900 jobs, resulting in a charge of $90 million to $110 million.
Most of that would be taken in the first quarter, he said.
Despite the cuts, Gelsinger said that "we will continue to
grow, invest and hire in 2013 in support of our focused growth
priorities." As a result, he added, by the end of the year
VMware's headcount would be "up by approximately 1,000 people."
He also said that VMware, a publicly traded division of data
storage equipment maker EMC Corp, would continue to
pursue mergers and acquisitions.
The company said it would provide more detail on March 13,
at the EMC VMware Strategic Forum.
At that time the two companies also plan to give details on
their so-called Pivotal Initiative, aimed at merging the data
analytics and cloud application assets of the two companies.
U.S. WEAKNESS
For the time being, Chadwick said, VMware's 2013 outlook did
not include any specific guidance with respect to the
initiative.
But it did take into account the macroeconomic environment,
Chadwick said, noting an overall decline in U.S. federal
government bookings.
He also said that Europe's relatively stronger performance
in the last three months of the year appeared "to have been the
result of some pent-up demand preceding customer expectations of
a tough 2013" and that VMware remained concerned about the
region.
In addition, foreign exchange rates were likely to be a
revenue headwind at least for the first quarter, he said.
The company, which also reported solid fourth-quarter
earnings on Monday, said it expects revenue of $1.17 billion to
$1.19 billion for the first quarter, an increase of 11 percent
to 13 percent but short of the $1.25 billion estimated by
analysts on average.
For the full year it forecast revenue of $5.23 billion to
$5.35 billion, lower than estimates of $5.42 billion
"Generally speaking, we saw weakness across the U.S. as a
whole," Chadwick said, adding that for full-year 2012, federal
bookings were down from those of 2011.
Smaller rival BMC Software also missed expectations
with its 2013 outlook, after reporting third-quarter results
below Wall Street estimates due to lower license bookings at its
enterprise services management and mainframe service management
businesses.
VMware shares dropped to $83.75 in after-hours trading,
after closing regular trading at $98.32. BMC Software shares
dropped 8 percent in extended trade on Monday.
VMware's outlook drew a mix of reactions from analysts.
Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR Capital Markets, said "they
delivered a strong quarter but investor eyes are focused on the
outlook."
He added, however, that VMware tended to be conservative in
its forecasts and that it had "underpromised and overdelivered"
in the past.
But Mizuho Securities analyst Abhey Lamba said that
"management's 1Q13 outlook is significantly below normal
seasonality, which could raise doubts about the company's longer
term growth potential".
Revenue in the quarter was $1.29 billion, sightly above
average analyst expectations of $1.28 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
