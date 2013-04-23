New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
(Corrects headline and text to reflect that company affirmed, not cut, its revenue forecast)
April 23 Cloud computing software maker VMware Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, helped by a 13 percent jump in revenue.
The company also stood by its full-year revenue forecast and its shares fell 8 percent in extended trading.
VMware, controlled by data storage equipment maker EMC Corp , said net income fell to $173.6 million, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $191.4 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, VMware earned 74 cents per share. Revenue rose to $1.19 billion. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 70 cents per share on revenue of $1.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.