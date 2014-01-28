REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Jan 28 Virtualization software maker VMware Inc's quarterly profit came in slightly above analysts' average estimate, helped by higher revenue from license sales.
The company's shares dropped 4 percent to $91.00 in extended trading.
Net income rose to $335 million, or 77 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $206 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.01 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company had preannounced revenue of $1.48 billion last week, in line with analysts' estimates.
VMware's virtualization software enables the creation of a virtual machine that acts like a real computer with an operating system. This helps companies use server and storage space more efficiently and reduce IT costs.
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.