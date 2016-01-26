BRIEF-Nordicom says Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman and is now CEO
* Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman of board of directors and is now appointed as new CEO
Jan 26 VMware Inc's quarterly profit rose 14.4 percent as demand increased for its virtualization software, which helps customers cut costs by running multiple operating systems on a single machine.
The company's net income rose to $373 million, or 88 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $326 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9.7 percent to $1.87 billion.
The company also said its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Chadwick was quitting and Zane Rowe would be the CFO from March 1.
VMware also said it would restructure about 800 jobs.
VMware's parent, data storage company EMC Corp, is in the process of being acquired by Dell Inc. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman of board of directors and is now appointed as new CEO
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, making a play for the higher end of the smartphone market and challenging Apple's Siri feature on its own devices.