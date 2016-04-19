April 19 VMware Inc reported a 5.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as strong growth in its newer software offerings more than made up for declining demand for its traditional server-virtualization software.

The company's revenue rose to $1.59 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.51 billion a year earlier.

However, the company's net income fell to $161 million, or 38 cents per share, from $196 million, or 45 cents per share. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)