BRIEF-Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 bln - WSJ
* Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2psU3xx
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say revenue rose 17 pct, not 17.7)
July 22 Virtualization software maker VMware Inc reported a 17 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by robust demand for its cloud infrastructure.
Net income fell to $167 million, or 38 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $245 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.46 billion from $1.24 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* China lodging group, limited announces its preliminary results for hotel operation in the first quarter of 2017