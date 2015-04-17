* City utility seeks to control big local gas firm
* Question mark over Gazprom stake
FRANKFURT, April 17 Leipzig's local utility's
holding company, LVV, and Australian finance investor Macquarie
are seeking to buy a majority stake in eastern German
gas transmission company VNG AG, sources close to the
negotiations said on Friday.
This is the latest development in a tug-of-war over
complicated ownership in the company, which had sales of 7.7
billion euros ($8.3 billion) and a net profit of 224 million
euros in 2014, placing it among the biggest in eastern Germany.
An LVV spokesman confirmed the firm had been in talks with
EWE, a northwest German utility that currently holds
63.69 percent of VNG shares, for several months after
Wirtschaftswoche magazine named LVV and Macquarie as front
runners.
The spokesman said talks were underway with a financial
investor about financing the transaction but declined to name
it. He added a decision would be sought by the summer, hinging
on the price.
A spokeswoman for a PR company representing Macquarie in
Germany declined to comment.
LVV individually owns 7.5 percent of VNG shares but together
with a group of eastern German municipalities has 25.8 percent.
Sources last month said the deal could be worth 1.3 billion
euros for EWE.
EWE has kept its options regarding its VNG shareholding
open, be it amassing more from current owners, or selling parts,
or the entire package, at advantageous prices.
On Wednesday it said it will acquire more shares from
Russia's Gazprom so as to raise the overall size of
its package to 74.2 percent.
The Wirtschaftswoche report said that Gazprom no longer
wanted to part with its 10.5 percent stake, which it had said
last week, but EWE said it had not heard
otherwise.
"We continue to assume that our purchase of the VNG shares
arranged with Gazprom remains valid," a spokesman said.
Gazprom Germania, the Russian group's German subsidiary, did
not immediately respond to enquiries.
Gazprom last week said a sale would be in line with its
latest strategy to scale back its operations in Europe and after
its German partner Wintershall also sold its 15.8
percent stake in VNG.
VNG represents the gas transport and distribution operations
of former Communist East Germany, with links to Gazprom but now
also has a portfolio in the North Sea.
Gas grids have been prime targets for infrastructure
investors who are looking to buy into safer assets due to
turbulent stock markets and low interest rates.
($1 = 0.9287 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Vera Eckert; Editing
by David Evans)