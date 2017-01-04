LONDON Jan 4 Britain's competition watchdog said it has concerns with MasterCard Inc's acquisition of payment processing company VocaLink Holdings.

"A number of industry participants have raised concerns with the transaction," the Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday.

The companies are two of three most credible providers of infrastructure services to the LINK network of automated teller machines, the CMA said, meaning the merger could reduce LINK's negotiating power with those providers if they combined.

MasterCard said in July it would buy a 92.4 percent stake in London-based VocaLink Holdings Ltd for about $920 million. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Susan Fenton)