UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
LONDON, July 21 Finance minister Philip Hammond said MasterCard's decision to buy London-based payments processing company VocaLink showed foreign investors' continued confidence after Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
"MasterCard's decision to buy VocaLink shows that Britain remains an attractive destination for international investors. Britain is and continues to be an open and globally facing country in which to do business," he said.
MasterCard agreed on Thursday to pay 701 million pounds ($924 million) for a 92.4 percent stake in VocaLink, which was mostly owned by a consortium of British banks. (Reporting by Kate Holton and David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F