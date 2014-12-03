* Education provider sees 2015 EBITDA of A$25-A$30 mln
* Shares dive 40 pct to record low
* Company being sued for misleading or deceptive conduct
SYDNEY, Dec 4 Australian education provider
Vocation Ltd said on Thursday its core earnings for the
year to June were expected to be about half what it forecast
just six weeks ago due to a slump in enrolments, sending its
shares plunging to record lows.
Vocation, which raised A$253 million ($212 million) in an
initial public offering a year ago, said it now expected its
full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation to be between A$25-A$30 million, compared with the
A$53-A$57 million it forecast on October 27.
Vocation has been under pressure since the Department of
Education (DEECD) in Victoria state withdrew funding following
an audit review regarding the quality of training at two of its
subsidiaries. Vocation settled with the department in October.
"In the period since our settlement with the DEECD and our
previous forecast, there has been a deterioration in enrolment
volumes, particularly from our Victorian operations and our
MyVocation initiative," chief executive Mark Hutchinson said in
a statement.
"The level of impact on our business following the DEECD
settlement was unexpected."
Shares in Vocation, which have been on a trading halt since
Tuesday, tumbled by as much as 42 percent to a record low of
A$0.29, compared with their A$1.89 issue price and a record high
of A$3.40 in September.
Last month, a writ was filed against Vocation
against the company, alleging misleading or deceptive conduct
and a breach of its continuous disclosure obligations.
The same day, chairman John Dawkins quit the company.
