BRIEF-Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology to pay cash div 0.15 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 20 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd :
Dec 15 Vocento SA :
* Its wholly-owned subsidiary sells its 80 pct stake in Sarenet S.A to Lomedel S.L.
* Sarenet stake sale value of 12.8 million euros ($16 million)
* Sarenet stake sale is part of company's efficiency plan announced in Dec. 2012
* After the sale 100 percent Sarenet's stake belongs to Lomedel S.L. Source text: bit.ly/1uOdOL1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8035 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
