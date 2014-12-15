Dec 15 Vocento SA :

* Its wholly-owned subsidiary sells its 80 pct stake in Sarenet S.A to Lomedel S.L.

* Sarenet stake sale value of 12.8 million euros ($16 million)

* Sarenet stake sale is part of company's efficiency plan announced in Dec. 2012

* After the sale 100 percent Sarenet's stake belongs to Lomedel S.L. Source text: bit.ly/1uOdOL1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8035 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)