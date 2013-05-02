May 2 Vocera Communications Inc, a
mobile technology provider to hospitals, reported
lower-than-expected first-quarter results after it failed to
close several expansion deals with U.S. hospitals.
Shares of the company fell 30 percent in after-market
trading.
Net loss widened to $3.5 million, or 14 cents per share, in
the first quarter from $800,000, or 23 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the loss was 7 cents per share.
Revenue fell 3.1 percent to $22.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 2 cents per share
on revenue of $24.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the San Jose, California-based company closed at
$19.38 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.