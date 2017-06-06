June 7 Australian telecoms company Vocus Group
Ltd said on Wednesday it received an indicative
takeover offer from private equity firm KKR & Co LP
which valued the company at A$2.2 billion ($1.65 billion).
Vocus said KKR made a non-binding indicative offer to buy
all its shares for A$3.50 in cash, a 22 percent premium to the
stock's closing price the previous day.
The Sydney-listed takeover target said it would review and
access the proposal.
($1 = 1.3310 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron
Kaye and Stephen Coates)