June 7 Australian telecoms company Vocus Group Ltd said on Wednesday it received an indicative takeover offer from private equity firm KKR & Co LP which valued the company at A$2.2 billion ($1.65 billion).

Vocus said KKR made a non-binding indicative offer to buy all its shares for A$3.50 in cash, a 22 percent premium to the stock's closing price the previous day.

The Sydney-listed takeover target said it would review and access the proposal.

($1 = 1.3310 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Stephen Coates)