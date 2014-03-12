NEW YORK, March 12 Vocus Inc, a provider of cloud marketing software, is looking to sell itself and has attracted interest from industry rivals and private equity firms, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Online marketing company ConstantContact, web services company Web.com Group Inc and private equity firm GTCR are among the parties interested in buying Vocus, one of the people said.

The company is working with investment bank Stifel on the potential sale, the people said, asking not to be named because the process is not public. Representatives for Vocus, Stifel, Web.com, GTCR and ConstantContact could not be immediately reached for comment.