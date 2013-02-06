UPDATE 1-VMware's profit margins fall, shares dip
June 1 Virtualization software maker VMware Inc reported a fall in quarterly profit margins on Thursday, hurt by a sharp rise in R&D and marketing costs.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 6 Vodacom Group Ltd : * Says group revenue up 1.7% * Says group active customers increased 12.2% to 51.0 million * Says group revenue increased 1.7% to R18.3 billion
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil's state-run utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais is trying to sell assets worth 6.5 billion reais ($2 billion), the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.