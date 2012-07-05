(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, July 5 South Africa's Vodacom
said on Thursday chief executive Pieter Uys would leave
the company in March next year and be replaced by Shameel
Joosub.
Joosub is currently the chief executive of Vodafone Spain
and his appointment would take effect from Sept. 1 this year to
ensure a smooth transition, the company said.
Uys, who has served as Vodacom's CEO for four years, joined
the company almost 20 years ago.
"It's now time for change and I will leave Vodacom confident
that the business will prosper under Shameel's leadership," Uys
said in a statement.
Joosub had previously worked as managing director of Vodacom
South Africa and as a director from 2000 to 2010 before
transferring to Vodafone Spain.
Vodacom, the biggest mobile operator in South Africa, also
said in June that the managing director of its South African
operations had stepped down.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Ed Cropley)