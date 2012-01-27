JOHANNESBURG Jan 27 A court in the
Democratic Republic of Congo has ordered South Africa's Vodacom
to pay at least $21 million in unpaid fees to a former
consultant, Business Day newspaper said on Friday.
Vodacom, a unit of Britain's Vodafone Plc, has been
locked in a long-standing dispute with its local partner in the
DRC, Congolese Wireless Network. Vodacom said in 2010 it was
exploring options for the unit, which could include a sale.
The consultant, who worked with Vodacom in its negotiations
in the DRC, had originally sued the company for a $40.8 million
"success fee", South Africa's Business Day said, adding the
court awarded about half of that.
Vodacom spokesman Richard Boorman said the company had not
received any judgement.
"We would clearly have material objections to any judgement
by a DRC court in which a monetary award was granted ... while
the contractual dispute is currently being held in court in
South Africa, which has jurisdiction on the issue."
Congolese Wireless Network in October filed court papers to
block Vodacom from selling its 51 percent stake in the DRC
business.
The two companies have been in arbitration after disagreeing
over fees from the joint venture.