June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
JOHANNESBURG, June 4 The Democratic Republic of Congo Supreme Court has suspended a planned auction of shares in the local unit of South African mobile phone provider Vodacom , the parent company said on Monday.
The auction was planned for June 3 but was suspended pending the outcome of "certain legal proceedings", the group said in a statement, without giving further details. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)
June 9 Chairman of Spain's Telefonica, Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete: