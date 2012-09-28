* Had planned sale of the 51 stake in DRC

* Is in disputes with local shareholder, consultant

* Has invested in a 3G licence in Congo

By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 Vodacom no longer plans to exit the Democratic Republic of Congo and wants to resolve a longstanding dispute with its local partner to tap a fast-growing market, the new chief executive of the South African mobile operator said on Friday.

The South African unit of Vodafone previously said it was looking to exit the business in sub-Saharan Africa's third-most populous country, where it has been locked in a row with Congolese Wireless Network (CWN) over fees.

"We are working with the local partner to resolve the issues. We are confident the issues are resolvable," Shameel Joosub said at a briefing.

Joosub, 41, was speaking to reporters for the first time since taking over as the company's chief executive at the start of this month.

"Certainly for a group like Vodacom, it's preferable to remain in the DRC because it is a market that offers excellent growth potential," said David Lerche, a telecoms analyst at Avior Research in Johannesburg.

Congo, a country of some 65 million people, had a mobile phone penetration rate of just 17 percent in 2010, according to the International Telecommunication Union, and is expected to grow its economy by around 7 percent a year until 2015.

CWN in 2009 lodged a legal complaint against Vodacom claiming $166 million for excessive interest rates and service fees charged by Vodacom for nearly a decade.

Vodacom later appointed investment bank Rothschild to "explore options" for its 51 percent stake in the unit, including a sale.

The sale process was halted after a DRC court ordered Vodacom to pay $21 million in consulting fees to a separate firm or face the loss of its stake. That dispute is also ongoing.

Vodacom has spent $15 million on a 3G licence in Congo and launched the service in the capital Kinshasa, Joosub said. It also plans to roll out next generation 4G services in South Africa by the end of this year, Joosub said.

Although Vodacom has the largest subscriber base in South Africa, it is dwarfed on the continent by MTN Group.

The company has over 50 million subscribers across all its five operations, including Mozambique, Tanzania and Lesotho, and is pursuing few expansion opportunities across the continent.

"We are more confident about more expansion opportunities," Joosub said.

"We do have an appetite to go, more than previously."