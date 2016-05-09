JOHANNESBURG May 9 Vodacom will
discontinue its mobile money service M-Pesa in South Africa
after it failed to attract enough support in its slow-growing
home market, the telecommunications firm said on Monday.
The service, which enables text message transactions on
mobile phones, has been hugely popular in Kenya and Tanzania,
but Vodacom sees little prospect of achieving a critical mass of
users in South Africa, Vodacom Chief Executive Shameel Joosub
said in a statement.
Vodacom cited South Africa's weak economic growth, forecast
by the government to grow at less than 1 percent this year, and
high levels of financial inclusion as reasons for withdrawing
the service.
M-Pesa was launched by Vodacom's parent Vodafone in
2007 and has since grown to more than 25 million active users.
Vodacom's decision to discontinue the service from the end
of June will not affect customers in Tanzania, Lesotho,
Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the
product continues to grow exponentially, the firm said.
"Vodacom is fully committed to mitigating any inconvenience
to customers impacted by the decision and assures all M-Pesa
South Africa customers that their funds remain safe and readily
accessible," Joosub said.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Susan Thomas)