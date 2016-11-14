JOHANNESBURG Nov 14 South Africa's biggest mobile phone operator Vodacom Group Ltd reported flat half-year earnings on Monday, hurt by a one-off tax adjustment and weaker foreign currency.

The mobile operator said headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items - came in at 440 cents in the six months to September, the same as a year earlier.

"The overall strong operational performance for the six months was negatively impacted by a one-off adjustment in taxation for Tanzania as well as the impact from weaker local market foreign currency," Vodacom said in a statement.

The Group delivered service revenue growth of 5.3 percent, led by a 2.3 million increase in active customers since March 2016, mostly in South Africa.

Vodacom declared an interim dividend per share of 395 cents, the same as the previous year.