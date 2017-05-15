JOHANNESBURG May 15 South African telecoms operator Vodacom said on Monday it will buy a 34.94 percent stake in Kenya's Safaricom from Vodafone for 34.6 billion rand ($2.59 billion).

Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone not only has Kenya's biggest number of subscribers, it also dominates the country's thriving mobile-based financial services sector with its innovative M-Pesa platform. ($1 = 13.3415 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Louise Heavens)