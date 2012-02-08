* Oct-Dec revenue R17.99 bln vs R16.03 bln

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 - Vodacom, the South African unit of Britain's Vodafone, reported a 12 percent jump in the third-quarter sales on Wednesday, buoyed by solid growth in customers and its data business.

Vodacom said October-December revenue totalled 17.99 billion rand ($2.37 billion), up from 16.03 billion rand a year earlier.

The company has been focusing on expansion outside its crowded home market as well as increasing its revenue from mobile data, which is expected to have huge growth potential in Africa.

Vodacom boosted its customers by 27 percent to 52.9 million, with nearly half of the new customers from outside South Africa.

Outside of its home market, Vodacom has operations in Democratic Republic of Congo - where it has been locked in a long dispute with its local partner - and a handful of smaller markets such as Tanzania, Mozambique and Lesotho.

Although the dominant mobile carrier in South Africa, Vodacom is dwarfed on the continent by South African rival MTN Group and India's Bharti Airtel.

Vodacom has said it is looking for opportunities for further expansion in Africa, with an emphasis on small-scale acquisitions in countries adjacent to its existing operations.

Data revenue increased by 24 percent, the company said.

Shares of Vodacom, which briefly turned positive after the release of the quarterly numbers, were flat at 101.40 rand at 1139 GMT. ($1 = 7.5782 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Phumza Macanda)