JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 South Africa's dominant
mobile phone operator Vodacom posted an 11 percent
increase in first-half earnings on Monday and is ramping up
capital expenditure despite an expected decline in tariffs.
Even though subscriber numbers are growing, African telecoms
operators are experiencing plateauing revenues as call rates
fall. They are also being pressed hard to keep investing in
expanding and improving their networks.
In a further threat to revenue, South Africa's
telecommunications regulator is expected to cut by 75 percent
mobile termination rates (MTR) - the fees operators charge one
another to connect calls - by 2016.
Vodacom, which is majority-held by Britain's Vodafone
, said it planned to increase so-called capital intensity
to 14-17 percent of revenue in the medium term from 11-13
percent this year.
It devoted 7 billion rand ($676 million) to capital
expenditure in South Africa over the last two years.
"Reducing MTR, some would say, is clipping their wings, but
if they are continuing to invest it is obviously a good thing
especially from a quality perspective," said Lehlohonolo
Mokenela, a telecoms analyst at Frost & Sullivan.
"The increased investment is a positive sign that they
believe there is still growth to be gotten from the market,
particularly if you look at the data side."
No. 3 network Cell C and fixed-line operator Telkom
are expected to benefit from the reduction in termination rates
as the South African market approaches saturation.
The privately held Cell C has initiated a price war that has
forced rivals Vodacom and MTN to cut tariffs. It has
also initiated an anti-trust complaint with competition
authorities over discriminatory pricing by the two giants.
AFRICAN OPERATIONS
Vodacom said it was already taking a hit from a previous
reduction in MTR that added up to 289 million rand in the six
months to September.
Chief executive Shameel Joosub told journalists on a
conference call that it was pushing for the regulator to keep
reductions around that level as further cuts would put a tight
squeeze on the company.
"The proposed MTR legislation increases that impact, which
then makes it difficult for us to manage the impact without
taking some drastic measures."
Although Vodacom's revenue from its other African operations
in Lesotho, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and
Mozambique contribute only a fifth of the group's revenue, they
grew the fastest, expanding by nearly 35 percent.
Vodacom added 2.3 million more customers in those countries,
compared with nearly 950,000 in its home market.
The company is also in talks to buy Neotel, a land-line
provider owned by India's Tata, that would give it
access to 15,000 km of fibre optic network and boost its
capacity to deliver high-speed data in South Africa.
Vodacom said headline EPS, a measure of profit that excludes
certain one-time items and is the benchmark in South Africa,
rose to 438.1 cents per share from 394.6 cents a year earlier.
It also declared an interim dividend of 395 cents.
Its shares were up 0.12 percent at 1214 GMT at 115.10 rand.
They are down more than 7 percent this year, compared with a 17
percent increase by Johannesburg's Top-40 index.
($1 = 10.3537 South African rand)
