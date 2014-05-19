BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees HEPS between 60-80 cents/shr
* Headline earnings per share in continuing operations for fy ended 28 february 2017 is expected to be between 110 cents - 120 cents
May 19 (Reuters) -
* Acquisition of neotel<vodj.j
* Vodacom - shareholders of company ("shareholders") are advised that vodacom has entered into an agreement with shareholders of neotel proprietary limited
* Vodacom will acquire 100% of issued share capital in and shareholder loan claims against neotel
* For a cash consideration equivalent to an enterprise value of zar 7.0bn
* Vodacom will fund acquisition through available cash resources and existing credit facilitiesTransaction remains subject to fulfilment of a number of conditions precedent
* Transaction remains subject to applicable regulatory approvals.
* Transaction is expected to close before end of current financial year, although will be dependent of timing of requisite regulatory approvals. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* Headline earnings per share in continuing operations for fy ended 28 february 2017 is expected to be between 110 cents - 120 cents
* Company entered into mou with vendor in relation to possible acquisition of no less than 50% of equity interests in target business