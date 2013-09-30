* Deal would boost Vodacom in fixed line, fibre optic
* Tata holds over two-thirds of Neotel
* Neotel has enviable spectrum licences
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 South Africa's Vodacom
Group said on Monday it was in exclusive talks to buy
the unlisted local unit of India's Tata Communications
in a potential $590 million deal that would give it a large
fibre optic network for high-speed Internet.
Acquiring Neotel would be a major boost to Vodacom's
ambitions to grow its data business in Africa's largest economy.
Vodacom, a unit of Britain's Vodafone Group Plc, is
the most popular mobile carrier in South Africa, but has little
presence in fixed-line and fibre-optic services, both key to
winning business clients.
"The benefit they would gain is an expanded client base in
the fixed-line market segment," said Dobek Pater, an analyst at
consultancy Africa Analysis. "They would gain access to fibre
footprint and spectrum, and probably some additional skills to
augment their current skills base."
Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said the company would aim to
deliver more high-speed Internet to homes and businesses. Neotel
has access to more than 15,000 km (9,300 miles) of fibre-optic
cable, with over half of that in major urban areas, he said.
Neotel, which has mainly small and medium-sized businesses
as its clients, has invested some 7 billion rand ($695 million)
in developing infrastructure, Pater said.
South Africa's fixed-line market is dominated by former
utility Telkom SA, which is still part-owned by the
government and has plans to roll out broadband Internet in rural
areas.
SEEKING 100 PCT
Vodacom said it was looking to acquire 100 percent of Neotel
and any shareholder loan claims. It did not give a potential
value for the deal.
However, Tata Communications said in its latest annual
report it had paid 922.4 million rupees ($14.8 million) for an
extra 2.5 percent stake in Neotel, which would value it at about
$590 million and bring Tata's stake to 67.32 percent.
Neotel's other two shareholders are CommuniTel, a
partnership that includes Telecom Namibia, and a black
empowerment shareholder, Nexus Connexion, according to Neotel's
website.
Neotel said CommuniTel holds 12.5 percent. That would put
Nexus' stake at 20.18 percent, according to Reuters
calculations.
Neotel posted a 17.7 percent annual rise in quarterly
revenue to 812 million rand ($80.6 million) in the three months
to June. Tata, in comparison, has posted losses in four straight
years to March 2013.
Africa's biggest telecoms operator MTN said last
month that talks to acquire a Neotel stake had fallen through.
Vodacom shares finished down 1.2 percent at 124.45 rand,
compared with a 0.8 percent decline by Johannesburg's benchmark
Top-40 index.