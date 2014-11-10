* Earnings decline 5 pct
* Vodacom takes 1 bln rand hit from MTR
* Shares down nearly 6 pct
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 Shares of South African
mobile phone operator Vodacom fell nearly 6 percent on
Monday after it posted a surprise decline in first-half earnings
and warned earnings growth would be slow over the next three
years.
South African telecom companies are battling to return the
kind of double-digit margins posted over the last decade as
competing firms cut voice and data costs to gain market share.
Vodacom, South Africa's operator with the most users,
lowered its medium-term outlook for earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation to mid-single digits from
previous expansion forecasts of mid- to high-single digits.
Rival Telkom SA has warned its earnings for the
first six months would fall by up to 70 percent.
"It's not a Vodacom specific story," said Farai Mapfinya,
head of equities and portfolio manager at JM Busha Asset
Managers.
"The industry as a whole is actually going into a low
returns environment. You are not likely to see the high margins
that we have seen in the past and not likely to see high
double-digit growth in terms of earnings for the foreseeable
future."
The local unit of Vodafone Plc said its service
revenue -- which excludes income from non-core business such as
mobile phone sales -- took a 1 billion rand ($89 million) hit
after the sector's regulator halved termination rates, the
amount operators charge one another to connect calls, this year.
Vodacom said diluted headline earnings per share, South
Africa's benchmark profit measure, fell 5 percent to 415 cents
per share in the six months to end-September.
The operator that offers services across five African
countries including Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo
and Mozambique said revenue from those countries grew 13
percent, contributing a quarter of the group's service revenue.
Vodacom is the dominant operator in South Africa although
dwarfed by rival MTN across the continent.
($1 = 11.1754 South African rand)
(Editing by Joe Brock and David Evans)