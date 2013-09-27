JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 Vodacom Group is
in talks to buy Tata Communications' stake in South
African telecoms operator Neotel for more than 5 billion rand
($500 million), Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
Vodacom is the South African unit of Vodafone Group Plc
. India's Tata owns more than 60 percent of Neotel, a
provider of fixed-line service and data.
The talks are set to become exclusive, Bloomberg said.
Neotel was not immediately available for comment and Vodacom
declined to comment.
"It is not our policy to comment on market speculation," a
Tata Communications spokeswoman in Mumbai said.
Reports of discussions to sell the firm have been swirling
for most of this year and Vodacom's bigger rival, MTN,
confirmed in August that it was no longer in talks for a stake
in Neotel.