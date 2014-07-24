July 24 Vodacom Group Ltd :
* Q1 group revenue increased 4.3% (2.7%) to r18,287 million
* Group service revenue increased 1.8% to r14 897 million,
up 5.0% excluding cuts in mobile termination rates (MTRs)
* Q1 group active customers grew 15.6% to 59.6 million and
active data customers grew 36.7% to 25.3 million
* Group data revenue increased 23.2% to r3 584 million, now
24.1% of service revenue
* South Africa service revenue declined 2.0% due to MTR
cuts, 2.0% increase excluding impact of MTRs
* International service revenue up 17.3% (7.8 %) supported
by strong customer growth and m-pesa
