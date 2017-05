Men ride their horse carts past an umbrella with a Vodafone logo on a road in Jammu November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Vodafone India is slashing 2G data charges by 80 percent, it said on Tuesday, adding that the new rates will be rolled out across India in phases.

The new rates will currently be applicable in Karnataka, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh circles.