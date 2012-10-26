LONDON Oct 26 Vodafone wrapped ads
around British national newspapers on Friday touting the quality
of its network ahead of rival EE's launch of next-generation 4G
services next week.
The campaign, in The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and
The Guardian nationals and in the Metro and City AM freesheets,
cost more than 4.5 million pounds ($7.3 million), according to a
source close to the company.
It will be supported by outdoor advertising.
Since the arrival of smartphones, network quality has come
to the fore as a point of differentiation between telecom
operators, both in Britain and in other markets, according to
analyst Thomas Wehmeier at Informa Telecoms and Media.
"All of these fancy devices that customers have, whether
smartphone or tablets, simply don't work unless you have a
decent level of connectivity," he said.
He said there had been little difference in network quality
between UK operators but this would change with the arrival of
4G.
"The transition to 4G is significant because it opens the
door for somebody to establish a beachhead as the UK's biggest
and best 4G operator," he said.
EE, jointly owned by France Telecom and Deutsche
Telekom, will launch Britain's first 4G network on
Tuesday, offering five times faster connections than 3G.
It will be supported by a campaign costing tens of millions
of pounds fronted by film actor Kevin Bacon.
Vodafone, as well as Telefonica's O2 and Three
, must wait until next year to launch their own 4G
services once they have obtained the necessary spectrum.
Wehmeier said Vodafone's campaign was a defensive move to
stop customers who are willing to pay a premium for 4G defecting
to EE.
"Those four to five months really are going to give EE a
chance to attract a very interesting segment of customers," he
said.