LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - Vodafone was forced to include
investor protection for the first time ever in regards to a
planned 3-4bn bond issue next week, after push back over a lack
of covenants forced the telco to shelve a multi-billion dollar
deal in November.
Vodafone hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank,
Deutsche Bank and ING to arrange investor calls on Friday ahead
of a four-tranche euro deal, which could come as early as
Monday, a lead bank confirmed.
But Vodafone is taking no risks this time around and is
offering a change of control put option for the new bonds.
"Vodafone are suddenly having to change their tactics after
having to pull their US deal, they're also running through
around 6.5bn of commercial paper, so they need access to the
capital markets again," one investor said.
Investors said the change of control language is imperative
to the deal's success, but some still have concerns that future
M&A deals could ratchet up leverage.
Liberty Global and Vodafone announced on Monday a new 50-50
joint venture that will combine their Dutch businesses, which
some credit analyst think could be a prelude to a wider
combination of the two companies.
Liberty targets up to 5x leverage on its European
businesses, all of which have high-yield credit ratings.
In addition, some say that the provisions could prompt
investors to demand the same covenants for Vodafone's existing
bonds.
"The CoC will divide opinion. It's against Vodafone's style
to do this but they had little choice after the last deal being
pulled," said a banker away from the deal.
"It also gives the buyside more leverage to change the
language of the bonds they already hold."
The change of control option is triggered if more than 50%
of Vodafone is acquired and the company loses its investment
grade rating as a result, according to documents seen by IFR.
TALK IS CHEAP
Despite the change of control options being added, investors
are still banking on receiving a premium for the new bonds while
market conditions remain volatile.
"We've been underweight due to the acquisition risk and
general market volatility, but now they've included the CoC, we
could go overweight if it comes cheap enough. The premium is
likely to be chunky and their outstandings have widened a fair
bit," one investor said.
"We'll buy and then sell it back down again," said another.
Vodafone's outstanding curve widened around 15bp since the
news of the potential new supply was announced on Friday
morning, with its 1.875% Jun 2025s bid 16bp wider to 133bp over
mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb prices.
"To announce a mandate for a deal on Monday, at the
earliest, on a weak Friday is a foolish move, you should never
take weekend risk," a syndicate banker away from the deal said.
Vodafone also attracted attention on Thursday when it began
marketing a £2.88bn convertible bond, although the deal did not
price until the following day due to a dispute over the
convertibility terms.
As part of their own hedging effort the lead managers JP
Morgan and Morgan Stanley bought 45% of the bonds.
Vodafone is rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ (all stable), and will be
using funds from the convertible and for the upcoming bond issue
for general corporate purposes, according to a lead.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Alex Chambers and
Robert Smith.)