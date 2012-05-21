LONDON, MAY 21 - LONDON May 21 Vodafone Group PLC : * Recommended convertible bond cash offer by Vodafone Europe B.V. to the holders of all of the outstanding Cable & Wireless Worldwide plc £230,000,000 5.75 percent Convertible Bonds due 2014 convertible into ordinary shares of CWW * Making an offer to all convertible bondholders to purchase their bonds for cash