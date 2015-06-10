LONDON, June 10 Vodafone launched its high speed broadband service in Britain on Wednesday, offering discounted prices to existing customers in a bid to revive its fortunes in its home market.

Vodafone, traditionally a mobile-only operator, has been rolling out fixed-line broadband across Europe in recent years to offer customers a wider range of services and -- it hopes --increase loyalty.

With EE , Britain's largest mobile operator, about to be taken over by BT, the country's largest fixed-line provider, Vodafone has turned to its Cable & Wireless enterprise network to offer its own broadband offering.

The Cable & Wireless fibre network will now also be used to offer broadband, and eventually TV, to the home. It already passes nearly 20 million premises and that will increase to 22 million later this year.

"We wanted to start our journey into fibre optic broadband and home phone with an exclusive offer available only to existing Vodafone customers as our way of saying thank you for their loyalty," said Cindy Rose, Consumer Director at Vodafone UK.

Vodafone said on Wednesday it had made the service available to existing customers in certain parts of the country such as Manchester and Berkshire and would roll it out elsewhere in the coming weeks. A TV service will be offered later this year.

Existing customers will be able to take fibre services with speeds of up to 76 Mbps for 10 pounds per month for the first 12 months, plus line rental. Non-Vodafone customers will be able to take the package for 25 pounds from later this year.

"It makes perfect sense for Vodafone to target its core base, as our multiplay survey shows that people are willing to sign up to more services from the same provider," CCS Insight analyst Paolo Pescatore said.

"It is clear that the company needs to turnaround its fortunes in the UK and this is a step in the right direction towards offering a converged multiplay service."