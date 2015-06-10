LONDON, June 10 Vodafone launched its
high speed broadband service in Britain on Wednesday, offering
discounted prices to existing customers in a bid to revive its
fortunes in its home market.
Vodafone, traditionally a mobile-only operator, has been
rolling out fixed-line broadband across Europe in recent years
to offer customers a wider range of services and -- it hopes
--increase loyalty.
With EE , Britain's largest mobile
operator, about to be taken over by BT, the country's
largest fixed-line provider, Vodafone has turned to its Cable &
Wireless enterprise network to offer its own broadband offering.
The Cable & Wireless fibre network will now also be used to
offer broadband, and eventually TV, to the home. It already
passes nearly 20 million premises and that will increase to 22
million later this year.
"We wanted to start our journey into fibre optic broadband
and home phone with an exclusive offer available only to
existing Vodafone customers as our way of saying thank you for
their loyalty," said Cindy Rose, Consumer Director at Vodafone
UK.
Vodafone said on Wednesday it had made the service available
to existing customers in certain parts of the country such as
Manchester and Berkshire and would roll it out elsewhere in the
coming weeks. A TV service will be offered later this year.
Existing customers will be able to take fibre services with
speeds of up to 76 Mbps for 10 pounds per month for the first 12
months, plus line rental. Non-Vodafone customers will be able to
take the package for 25 pounds from later this year.
"It makes perfect sense for Vodafone to target its core
base, as our multiplay survey shows that people are willing to
sign up to more services from the same provider," CCS Insight
analyst Paolo Pescatore said.
"It is clear that the company needs to turnaround its
fortunes in the UK and this is a step in the right direction
towards offering a converged multiplay service."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Potter)