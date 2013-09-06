MILAN, Sept 6 Vodafone is ready to
direct a large part of its "Project Spring" investment spend on
Italy, Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said in an interview on
Friday.
Colao told Il Corriere della Sera that Italy remained one of
Vodafone's main markets following the $130 billion sale of its
stake in U.S. joint venture Verixon Wireless, which was
announced earlier this week.
"Italy will have a big part of our Project Spring, to speed
up 4G and develop more fibre, ours or in collaboration with
Telecom Italia at sustainable prices," Colao told the
newspaper.
Under its "Project Spring" plan Vodafone intends to raise
its capital spending by an additional 6 billion pounds over
three financial years to improve network quality for customers
in Europe and emerging markets.
"Otherwise we are already equipped and are ready to invest,"
he said.