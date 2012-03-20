US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW DELHI, March 20 India's Supreme Court dismissed on Tuesday the tax office's plea seeking a review of the court's ruling in January that Vodafone Group Plc was not liable to pay any tax on its acquisition of Indian mobile assets, a lawyer on the case said.
Vodafone won a five-year legal battle against the Indian tax authorities in January as the country's top court dismissed a$2.2 billion tax demand raised over the British mobile phone giant's acquisition of Indian mobile assets in 2007.
The tax office last month filed a petition seeking a review of that judgment.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.