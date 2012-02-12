* Vodafone declines to comment on report
* No offer imminent - Sunday Times
* Apax also "running rule over C&WW" -Sunday Times
LONDON, Feb 12 British mobile phone
operator Vodafone is considering a 700 million pound
($1.10 billion) bid for Cable & Wireless Worldwide
although no offer is imminent, the Sunday Times reported, citing
industry and City of London sources.
Vodafone declined to comment on the article, which also
reported that private equity firm Apax was "running
the rule over Cable & Wireless Worldwide."
The Sunday Times said potential bidders could move if Cable
& Wireless Worldwide's new chief executive Gavin Darby managed
to stabilise the company, which has issued several profit
warnings over the last year.
Reuters reported last year that Cable & Wireless Worldwide
could make a tempting target for mobile phone operators
desperate for increased bandwith to serve surging demand for
mobile internet access.
Buying the struggling company would enable the likes of
Vodafone or O2 (part of Spain's Telefonica ) to offload
ever-increasing traffic generated by consumers searching the
Internet on to a fixed network with more capacity.