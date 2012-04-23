LONDON, April 23 Vodafone on Monday
agreed to buy corporate telecoms company Cable & Wireless
Worldwide (CWW) for 1.04 billion pounds ($1.68 billion),
in a deal that adds a British fixed line network to its wireless
network.
Vittorio Colao, chief executive of Vodafone, said: "The
acquisition of Cable & Wireless Worldwide creates a leading
integrated player in the enterprise segment of the UK
communications market and brings attractive cost savings to our
UK and international operations."
Vodafone is offering CWW shareholders, who have had a torrid
time since the group split from the former Cable & Wireless in
March 2010, 38 pence a share in cash, a 92 percent premium to
the price before it declared its interest in February.
CWW has issued three profit warnings, had the same number of
chief executives and has suspended it dividend since it split.
But it has a fibre network that would increase capacity for
Vodafone, and it has contracts to provide voice, data and
hosting services to British government departments and
companies.
India's Tata Communications was also in talks to
buy CWW, but it withdrew last week.