LONDON, June 15 Britain's Vodafone Group
said on Friday it would not change the terms of its takeover
offer for Cable & Wireless Worldwide and if it did not
achieve the required support of the holders of 75 percent of the
shares its bid would lapse.
Vodafone's 38 pence-a-share bid has been criticised by CWW's
largest shareholder Orbis, which holds a 19 percent stake. It
said last week it would not decide whether to support the deal
until just before Monday's shareholder meeting.
The fundholder has said it would be willing to remain a
minority shareholder in a Vodafone-controlled CWW, but that
would require Vodafone switching the bid to a tender offer.
"Vodafone confirms that it will continue to implement the
offer only by way of a scheme of arrangement and that it will
not switch to a contractual takeover offer," the mobile phone
company said after the London stock market closed on Friday.
"Accordingly, unless the scheme is approved at the CWW
shareholder meetings, the offer will lapse."
It said it reserved the right to switch to a contractual
takeover offer if a third party announced a possible offer or
offer for CWW.