LONDON, April 23 Orbis, the largest shareholder
of Cable & Wireless Worldwide, said the $1.7 billion
agreed bid from Vodafone undervalued the corporate
telecoms company, and said it would not support the deal.
"With the transaction being accretive in the first year, the
proposed deal is clearly attractive for Vodafone shareholders,"
a spokesman said.
"However, we are concerned that the offer price does not
appear to reflect the value inherent in CWW.
"Although we believe the CWW management team has handled the
bid process responsibly, we have declined to give an irrevocable
undertaking or letter of intent to support the transaction."
Orbis holds just over 19 percent of CWW's stock, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Vodafone said on Monday its agreed approach had the support
of the holders of 18.6 percent of CWW's shares.