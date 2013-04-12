PRAGUE, April 12 Vodafone slashed its
calling rates in the Czech Republic on Friday, just a day after
rival Telefonica Czech Republic cut its
prices, in a market long criticised for lack of competition.
Vodafone said it was launching unlimited calls and text
messages along with 600 megabytes of data for 691 crowns
($35.04) per month.
Telefonica offered unlimited call and text messages along
with 1 gigabyte of data for 745 crowns on Thursday.
Analysts said the price cuts, to about half the previous
comparable offers, were triggered by the prospect of a new
competitor joining the market with the auction of new mobile
frequencies planned for later this year.
The price cuts, which analysts expect to put significant
pressure on margins, would make it more difficult for the new
entrant to launch services and win customers easily, they said.
The country's third operator, T-Mobile said on
Thursday it would also launch a similar offer in the coming
days.