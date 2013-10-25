BRIEF-G-Bits Network Technology sees Q1 net profit up 173-209 pct y/y
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 173-209 percent y/y to 150-170 million yuan ($21.76-$24.66 million)
PRAGUE Oct 25 The Czech unit of Vodafone filed a motion against the Czech telecoms regulator CTU's auction of radio frequencies for 4G high-speed wireless networks, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
It lodged a complaint at the Czech antimonopoly office (UOHS) and the European Commission, spokeswoman Marketa Kuklova said. It also called for a "new fair and transparent" auction.
Five companies are bidding in the auction, including existing operators Vodafone, Telefonica Czech Republic , and T-Mobile, along with two newcomers Revolution Mobile and Sazka Telecommunications.
Incumbents have criticised a condition in the auction setting aside space in the 800 MHz band and the 1800 MHz band for a new entrant.
STOCKHOLM, April 12 Orbital Systems, which makes water-saving showers, said on Wednesday it had raised 15 million pounds ($18.7 million) from a group of investors including its board member Niklas Zennstrom, co-founder of Skype, to finance its expansion plans.