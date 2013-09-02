By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, Sept 2 It has been a 10-year-long wait
for bankers advising Verizon Communications Inc on its
$130 billion deal to take complete control of Verizon Wireless,
but their patience will yield both handsome fees and bragging
rights.
Bankers, including Paul Taubman, Alan Schwartz, Andrew
Decker and James Ferency, were among the advisers that Verizon
used back in 2004, when it first came close to buying out
Vodafone Group Plc's 45 percent stake in the No. 1 U.S.
mobile carrier, people familiar with the matter said.
Since that time much has changed. Taubman, then at Morgan
Stanley, left the bank earlier this year and is currently
working independently. Schwartz was then the CEO of Bear Stearns
and Decker and Ferency were bankers at the firm. They have since
moved to Guggenheim Partners after Bear became a victim of the
financial crisis in 2008 and had to be rescued by JPMorgan Chase
& Co.
But Verizon turned to the same group of bankers - as well as
their current and old firms - to help make its latest run at the
deal, which was announced on Monday after last-minute
negotiations over a U.S. holiday weekend.
The deal, the third-largest corporate acquisition of all
time, is estimated to generate M&A advisory and financing fees
of around $500 million and catapult Guggenheim, an independent
financial services firm, to the 10th position from 42nd in the
global rankings of M&A advisers.
It will also seal the lead of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan as the top
three M&A advisors globally, according to Thomson Reuters data.
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc and Bank of
America also advised Verizon and arranged the financing for the
deal. Goldman Sachs Group Inc and UBS AG are
advising Vodafone.
The banks are expected to split total advisory fees of $200
million to $250 million, with about $110 million to $125 million
paid by Verizon Communications, and $100 million to $118 million
paid by Vodafone, according to financial services firm Freeman &
Co estimates.
Banks would also earn fees for arranging the financing. Fees
for loan syndication could be around 0.2 percent to 0.4 percent
of the amount raised. For money raised through bonds, fees would
be 0.3 percent to 0.8 percent, according to Freeman.
Taubman, the former Morgan Stanley banker, was one of the
key negotiators for Verizon, although it was not clear how much
of the fee pool he would take personally.
In a sign of the importance of the deal to banks, JPMorgan
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley Chief Executive
James Gorman, as well as the bank's top dealmaker Robert Kindler
got personally involved. Last week, before a Verizon board
meeting Dimon, Kindler, Schwartz and Taubman talked about the
time it had taken for the deal to come together.
Kindler and Dimon joked how Morgan Stanley had signed the
engagement in 2004 when Taubman was still at the bank, while
JPMorgan inherited the advisory role from Bear, thanks to the
work done by Schwartz and his team at the time, people familiar
with the matter said.
"I had some very good CEOs that would give me advice on how
to try to get something this complicated and this big done,"
Verizon Chief Executive Lowell McAdam told Reuters in an
interview on Monday. "It was a good group of gentlemen who all
had the right objectives in mind."
RIGHT PRICE
The news of Verizon's latest effort was first reported by
Reuters in April. At the time, sources said Verizon was
contemplating a $100 billion cash and stock bid. Verizon was
ready to push aggressively but preferred a friendly deal.
The renewed attempt came as Verizon, which led the U.S. pack
in wireless customer growth and profitability, needed new ways
to grow. The U.S. market has been slowing because most people
already own smartphones and competition has been intensifying.
Record low interest rates, thanks to the U.S. Federal
Reserve's unprecedented policy of easy money, also meant that
financing for such a large deal would be cheap. Verizon is
raising $61 billion in bridge loans for the deal.
"At some point in the future, where Vodafone turns around,
and says, 'OK now we're ready,' Verizon may be off to do
something. Interest rates may be different," a source said in
April. "This is a moment in time, we should not pass."
But Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao was biding his
time, making it clear he would only sell the 45 percent stake at
what he considered the right price.
Guggenheim bankers helped Verizon to put together key terms
of the proposal. Around May, Verizon Chief Executive Lowell
McAdam called Taubman for advice as well. McAdam also talked
with Dimon, Schwartz, James Gorman and others several times.
Taubman joined the deal team after his non-compete agreement
with Morgan Stanley expired. The former co-head of Morgan
Stanley's investment bank had left the Wall Street firm earlier
this year after it became clear that Gorman planned to choose
his long-time rival Colm Kelleher as the sole head of the unit.
The presence of a senior banker such as Taubman, who spent
27 years at Morgan Stanley as a dealmaker, as an independent
adviser is rare in transactions of such size. Last year, former
Citigroup banker Michael Klein worked as an independent
go-between on the Glencore-Xstrata merger.
"When Paul left Morgan Stanley, he had tremendous amount of
corporate knowledge... So I called him up and said: Paul, we may
be getting serious here and I'd like to have you back in the
game," McAdam told Reuters. "And he came off the bench and came
right in ... it was a big plus."
Talks picked up in earnest about a few weeks ago, as Verizon
grew concerned that its window of opportunity may be closing.
With the Fed indicating that it would start tapering its massive
bond buying program, called quantitative easing, rates looked
set to go up. Moreover, Verizon's own stock has been declining
since April, falling more than 4 percent in August alone.
That prompted Verizon to bid $130 billion for the stake, up
from roughly $100 billion it had envisioned earlier this year.
The rest of the details came together over the last month.
The two sides spent the Labor Day weekend, typically one of the
slowest times of the year for markets, negotiating the final
details. The boards met to vote on the deal, leading to the
announcement on Monday.