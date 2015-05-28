Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L) said on Thursday it sold its stake in telecom infrastructure firm Bharti Infotel to its holding company Bharti Enterprises for $200 million.
The stake represents about a 4.2 percent interest in the Indian mobile carrier Bharti Airtel, which is also a subsidiary of Bharti Enterprises.
The sale results from a directive by India's Department of Telecoms, which restricts any group from holding an interest in more than one licensee company in the same service area.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.