DUBAI, April 23 Foreign exchange shortages are
making it harder for Vodafone's Egyptian business to buy network
equipment and it has asked some suppliers to accept payment in
Egyptian pounds, its local chief executive said.
Two years of economic turmoil since the overthrow of
president Hosni Mubarak have wiped out most of Egypt's foreign
reserves and left some companies scrambling to secure currency
on the black market at inflated rates.
The Egyptian pound is trading between banks at around
6.9 to the dollar, but it was changing hands at between 7.7 and
7.85 on the parallel market earlier this month.
Hatem Dowidar said the currency constraints would not hit
Vodafone Egypt's earnings this year, but would start to affect
its longer-term growth if foreign currency remains scarce.
"So far we have prioritised things like roaming, SIM cards
and top-up cards, but that's at the expense of network equipment
and infrastructure," Dowidar told reporters during a visit to
Dubai. "We have orders that we're not able to fulfil because we
can't ensure that we have the currency to pay for it."
Vodafone Egypt is owned about 55 percent by Vodafone
and around 45 percent by state-owned landline monopoly Telecom
Egypt.
The company faces a challenge to buy currency in Egypt and
transfer it to equipment suppliers, Dowidar said. Revenue
sharing on international roaming deals was also problematic.
"We are talking to some of the manufacturers about working
in Egyptian pounds ... given that our income is in Egyptian
pounds," he said. "Most of the equipment is in dollars or
euros."
For now, Vodafone Egypt had been obliged to "significantly"
rein in its network improvement and expansion plans in the last
three months, namely upgrading base stations to high-speed,
third-generation networks.
"This isn't something that will affect us today or in the
coming financial year in terms of results of the business, but
if this currency situation continues for a very long time it
will end up affecting long-term growth," Dowidar said.
He said Vodafone Egypt's operating costs were set to rise
because of government plans to remove or reduce fuel subsidies.
Dowidar said Vodafone Egypt had factored those changes into
its plans and was pushing through efficiency savings to
compensate for them.
"It's not the running costs" that are the main problem for
the company right now, "it's more the capital expenditure,
equipment and investments in the network," he added.