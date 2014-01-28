FRANKFURT Jan 28 Vodafone is seeking to
cut around 600 jobs in Germany, representing 5.7 percent of its
workforce there, as it grapples with harsh competition and lower
revenues, its German division said on Tuesday.
"We have started voluntary job cuts. Nobody is forced to
accept the offer," a company spokesmand said.
Vodafone Germany last month announced it would seek to cut
100 million euros ($137 million) in annual costs, saying it
would try to avoid forced redundancies.
Vodafone and rivals Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica
Deutschland and KPN's E-Plus are in a fierce
battle for German customers, who are catching up with the rest
of Europe in switching to smartphones from basic mobiles.
In addition, mobile carriers are suffering from stricter
regulation.
The cutbacks come on top of a two-year restructuring
programme launched by Vodafone Germany in April last year,
affecting 500 jobs.