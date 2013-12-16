Dec 16 Vodafone has been served with a
250 million euro ($343.26 million) lawsuit for allegedly
breaching its contracts and causing harm to a Greek retail
partner, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday.
The FT, citing claims it had seen, said that Vodafone Greece
last week received details of the civil lawsuit from MTS, a
local telecoms retailer that sold Vodafone contracts and
services in the country. ()
MTS, in which the British telecoms group owns a 40 percent
stake, claimed that Vodafone restricted its ability to operate
through the cancellation of a loan restructuring and the
termination of a co-operation agreement involving maintenance
services and loan contracts, the Financial Times said.
MTS also claimed that it was prevented from listing on the
Athens stock exchange by Vodafone, which exploited its economic
dependence on the British group.
"The claims are without merit and the purported losses
completely fanciful. Vodafone will be defending them
vigorously," Vodafone told the Financial Times.
MTS and Vodafone could not be reached for further comment
outside of regular business hours.
Vodafone, the second-biggest operator in Greece behind
Deutsche Telekom's Cosmote, was also served
with the documents in London, the paper said on its website.
It added that the court hearing had been set for April 2016.