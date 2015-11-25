NEW YORK, Nov 25 (IFR) - Vodafone fell victim to the picky
corporate bond market this week, opting to pull its deal rather
than relent to investor demands for chunkier spreads and greater
risk protection.
The investment-grade deal, expected to be up to US$2bn in
size, was the second multi-billion dollar issue yanked from the
market in a week - and largely for the same reasons.
The sticking point appeared to be the absence of a
change-of-control (CoC) provision - a covenant that forces
issuers to redeem bonds, usually at 101, in the event of a
takeover or merger, and which helps limit bondholder losses.
Bookrunners Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Mizuho and
Morgan Stanley began marketing the 30-year issue at Treasuries
plus 250bp area - but it struggled to gain traction.
Investors decided the event risk was too big to ignore -
especially as Vodafone's talks with junk-rated Liberty Global
fell apart less than two months ago - and asked for a CoC clause
as well, a senior banker on the deal told IFR.
But Vodafone declined, the banker said, instead trying to
sweeten the terms by offering coupon step-ups in the event of a
downgrade to junk from Moody's or S&P.
One investor said the coupon would have increased by 25bp
per notch of downgrade per agency, with a 200bp cap.
In the end, the two sides could not agree and after
investors began asking for more spread - roughly up to 100bp
more - Vodafone decided enough was enough.
"The issuer played their hand and the investors played
theirs," the banker said.
"(Vodafone) probably did not want to set a precedent by
agreeing to a CoC or compensate investors with a much wider
spread," said the banker.
None of the issuer's outstanding dollar bonds have such
clauses, according to Covenant Review, an independent research
company.
"When they eventually come back to the market, they will be
pushed to spell out a clear strategy," the banker said.
POWER PLAY
Investor push-back has been fierce of late.
In the junk market, a US$5.6bn debt offering backing Carlyle
Group's leveraged buyout of Veritas collapsed in spectacular
fashion last week, leaving the eight underwriting banks hurting
from a deal gone horribly wrong.
The high-grade market - where pulled deals are more of a
rarity - has also had its fair share of bumps in the road.
Earlier this month, Chile's Tanner Servicios Financieros
postponed a US$300m deal, and insurance company Allied World
dropped a 30-year tranche.
While issuers such as oilfield services provider Halliburton
have included CoC clauses on bonds to finance M&A, such
protections actually work in the issuer's favor by giving them
the option to pay the debt back if the M&A doesn't happen.
Including a CoC is more unusual in the high-grade space when
it comes to protecting investors against an unknown credit
event, though some in the market believe it will soon become
more commonplace.
"After the LBO wave of 2006/07, investors started to pay
close attention to CoC," said Alex Diaz-Matos, an analyst at
Covenant Review.
"We expect more IG bonds to include them as market
conditions change."
From an investment-grade bondholder perspective, an
acquisition by a high-yield company is one of their worst
nightmares.
Without CoC protection, the acquirer has the option of
leaving cheap investment-grade debt outstanding, and piling even
more debt on top of it - and such scenarios have played out this
year.
Holders of Cablevision's bonds, for example, were left
licking their wounds earlier this year when junk-rated European
telecoms company Altice bought the company.
Time Warner Cable bondholders were also exposed to volatile
trading in the debt when high-yield credit Charter
Communications said it was buying the business.
Charter eventually structured the financing without layering
the high-grade bonds - but that decision was highly unusual.
Yet with event risk on the rise, the buyside has cause to be
leery, and more issuers may have to relent to their demands.
"This issue of having CoC in structures may become more
pervasive in an environment where investment grade clients have
become a strategic choice for acquisitions," said the banker.
"IG issuers are not used to agreeing to such demands from
investors, so it will be interesting to see how this pans out."
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Additional reporting by
Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc
Carnegie)