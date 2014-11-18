Nov 18 Vodafone Group Plc :

* Vodafone signs new partner market agreement with Afrimax in Uganda

* Framework agreement-Afrimax in sub-Saharan africa

* Under non-equity framework agreement, Vodafone and Afrimax will explore potential partner market opportunities in a variety of territories in sub- saharan africa

* Has announced a partner market agreement in Uganda with Afrimax

* Under partner market agreement in Uganda, two companies will offer customers voice and data products and services using 'vodafone Uganda' brand

* Framework agreement has been agreed in conjunction with Vodacom Group

* Vodafone's multinational corporate customers will benefit from addition of Uganda to their existing contracts for international managed services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: