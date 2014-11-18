Nov 18 Vodafone Group Plc :
* Vodafone signs new partner market agreement with Afrimax
in Uganda
* Framework agreement-Afrimax in sub-Saharan africa
* Under non-equity framework agreement, Vodafone and Afrimax
will explore potential partner market opportunities in a variety
of territories in sub- saharan africa
* Has announced a partner market agreement in Uganda with
Afrimax
* Under partner market agreement in Uganda, two companies
will offer customers voice and data products and services using
'vodafone Uganda' brand
* Framework agreement has been agreed in conjunction with
Vodacom Group
* Vodafone's multinational corporate customers will benefit
from addition of Uganda to their existing contracts for
international managed services
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: