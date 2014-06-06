(Adds details, reaction)
By Kate Holton and Sarah Young
LONDON, June 6 The world's second-biggest mobile
phone company Vodafone revealed government agencies in six
unidentified countries use its network to listen to and record
customers' calls, showing the scale of telecom eavesdropping
around the world.
The United States and Britain both came in for global
scrutiny and criticism after Edward Snowden, a former contractor
with the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), disclosed their
vast phone, email and internet surveillance operations.
But Vodafone, which has 400 million customers in
countries across Europe, Africa and Asia, said in its
"Disclosure Report" on Friday that countries in its reach are
using similar practices.
While most governments needed legal notices to tap into
customers' communications, there were six countries where that
was not the case, it said.
"In a small number of countries the law dictates that
specific agencies and authorities must have direct access to an
operator's network, bypassing any form of operational control
over lawful interception on the part of the operator," Vodafone
said.
Vodafone did not name the six for legal reasons. It added
that in Albania, Egypt, Hungary, India, Malta, Qatar, Romania,
South Africa and Turkey it could not disclose any information
related to wiretapping or interception.
The Vodafone report, which is incomplete because many
governments will not allow it to disclose requests, also linked
to already-published national data which showed Britain and
Australia making hundreds of thousands of requests.
It showed that of the countries in which it operates, EU
member Italy made the most requests for communication data.
Germany, which expressed outrage when it was revealed last
year that U.S. intelligence services had listened into the calls
of Angela Merkel, also made requests to listen in to
conversations and collect the data around them, such as where
the calls were made and how long they lasted.
Vodafone received no requests from the government of the
United States because it does not have an operating licence
there. It exited a joint mobile venture with Verizon last year.
The extent of U.S. and British surveillance was laid bare
when the NSA's Snowden passed stolen secret documents to
newspapers, triggering a spy scandal that caused a standoff
between U.S. President Barack Obama and the Kremlin and led to
calls for greater scrutiny of Western agents.
ACCESS AT THE FLICK OF A SWITCH
In the cases of the six countries, the company said
government agencies had inserted their own equipment into the
Vodafone network, or diverted Vodafone's data traffic through
government systems, to enable them to listen into calls, and
determine where they were made.
"For governments to access phone calls at the flick of a
switch is unprecedented and terrifying," said Shami Chakrabarti,
Director of human rights group Liberty.
"Snowden revealed the internet was already treated as fair
game. Bluster that all is well is wearing pretty thin - our
analogue laws need a digital overhaul."
Western security services say they are fighting a silent war
with extremists who are trying to kill their citizens and the
head of Britain's MI5 Security Service has said Snowden's
revelations were a gift to terrorists.
Vodafone runs mobile and some broadband operations in 27
countries and works with partners in 49 more. It also has a
small number of local operator businesses in other countries
through its acquisition of the Cable & Wireless worldwide
business.
It said it had received requests in 29 countries.
Vodafone linked to data released by national governments,
covering either 2013 or the most recent year available. It noted
that each country, agency and operator counts requests in
different ways and therefore it was difficult to compare them.
According to the most recent national reports, which were
collated by the Guardian newspaper, Australia made 685,757
requests for details about calls, such as where they were made
and to whom. It intercepted 3,389 calls.
Britain had similar statistics, with 514,608 requests for
details and 2,760 interceptions. Germany made 18,026 requests,
with 23,687 interceptions in 2012, the last time data was given.
Vodafone is the world's second largest mobile operator in
terms of customer numbers, behind China Mobile.
